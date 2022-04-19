‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Reveals Tyroe Muhafidin’s Character, More Images Unveiled

Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has unveiled details about Tyroe Muhafidin’s character.

Set to premiere Sept. 2 on Prime Video, the series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels. The series brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.

Revealed Tuesday during Amazon Global’s All-Hands meeting, Muhafidin will play Theo. Amazon Prime Video did not reveal any additional character details. However, the streamer did drop images for Muhafidin’s Theo and another for Nazanin Boniadi’s character Bronwyn. See them below.

In addition to Boniadi and Muhafidin, the upcoming fantasy series also features Ismael Cruz Cordova, Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, and producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.