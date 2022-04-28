TV Talk Podcast: A Plethora Of Riches Glitters Among Limited Series Hopefuls For This Year’s Emmys

“There are so many good things, so many different kind of series here,” Deadline’s Awards Columnist and Chief Film Critic Pete Hammond says on today’s TV Talk podcast, speaking about the Limited Series contenders for this year’s Emmys.

With the likes of Hulu’s Dopesick and The Dropout, HBO’s The White Lotus, Netflix’s Maid, Showtime’s The First Lady, HBO Max’s DMZ and Station Eleven, and Starz’s just-launched Watergate era Gaslit among the luminaries on the field, it is Limited Series that we are diving deep into on this week’s episode.

Take a listen to today's TV Talk here:

As well as going wide on who could and who should be in the running in the category, we have a portion of Dopesick‘s appearance at our Contenders TV event earlier this month. Debuting October 23 with a trio of episodes, Hulu’s suitably harsh spotlight on the opioid epidemic comes from Game Change screenwriter and Empire co-creator Danny Strong has a cast of the likes of Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard. Keaton and Dever as well as Strong sat down with Chief TV Critic Dominic to talk about the making of this remarkable show at Contenders.

