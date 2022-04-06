‘This Is Us’ Ratings Rebound To Dominate Tuesday; ABC, Fox Slates Mostly Stable

This Is Us had Tuesday’s primetime top spot all to itself, a week after tying with FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

With CBS and its FBI series in repeats on Tuesday, This Is Us rebounded from the previous week to earn a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.53 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The NBC drama’s final season jumped up by two tenths in the demo and about 10% in viewers. While This Is Us was the highest-rated program of the evening, the most-watched was a repeat of FBI in the 8 p.m. hour.

In that same hour, The Resident (0.4, 3.39M) and Judge Steve Harvey (0.4, 3.37M), which awaits news about a renewal or cancellation, pretty much tied in both measures. Both titles were stable. Young Rock (0.3, 1.99M) was steady for NBC while Mr. Mayor dipped (0.2, 1.65M).

In the following hour, Abbott Elementary (0.4, 2.47M) was steady leading into its season one finale. Name That Tune (0.3, 1.96M) dropped from its premiere in the prior week. black-ish (0.3, 1.62M) was stable with just two episodes left to the series.

The night came to a close with The Thing About Pam (0.3, 3.03M) besting To Tell The Truth (0.2, 1.96M).

The CW was also in reruns.

Wednesday primetime will take a break from repeats with new episodes across the board. ABC will air The Kardashians — An ABC New Special before the reality stars make their Hulu debut.