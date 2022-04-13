‘This Is Us,’ ‘FBI’ Remain Tuesday’s Top Programs; ‘Abbott Elementary’ Finale Matches Season High

Freshman comedy Abbott Elementary gave Tuesday’s top titles FBI and This Is Us a run for their money with its season 1 finale.

Per fast affiliates, Abbott Elementary earned a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.82 million viewers. The comedy matched its season highs and tied in the demo with FBI (0.6, 7.12M), which was the night’s most-watched program. The ABC series was also only one-tenth behind the latest episode of ratings winner This Is Us on NBC (0.7, 4.36M).

While not necessarily on par with the drama, Abbott‘s finale helped tighten up the gap from the previous week. Abbott Elementary also matched its debut numbers. The comedy, which has broken audience growth records for ABC throughout its freshman run, will return for a second season.

Those three titles were their respective networks’ best-performing shows for the evening.

Additionally, Tuesday primetime did look pretty regular. In the same hour as FBI, Judge Steve Harvey (0.5, 3.43M) came in second and bested The Resident (0.4, 3.05M), Young Rock (0.4, 2.23M) and Superman & Lois (0.1, 0.40M). Mr. Mayor (0.3, 1.58M) rose slightly.

After This Is Us and Abbott Elementary in the 8 p.m. hour were FBI: International (0.5, 5.67M), Name That Tune (0.3, 1.70M) and Naomi (0.4, 2.08M). Heading into its finale black-ish (0.4, 2.08M) ticked up.

Primetime came to a close with the latest episode of FBI: Most Wanted (0.5, 5.25M) at the top. Following behind was the finale of The Thing About Pam (0.3, 2.87), which dipped in demo but rose in viewers from its debut in March.