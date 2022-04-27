‘This Is Us’, ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ABC’s ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Dips In Finale

A week after ABC saw the end of an era with the black-ish finale, the network’s latest Tuesday primetime lineup featured the season enders for Judge Steve Harvey and Truth Be Told. Those two titles came to a close while NBC’s This Is Us and CBS’ FBI each snatched another primetime win.

In fast nationals, This Is Us remained consistent from the previous week with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and marked the evening’s highest-rated program. The drama and the Pearsons have less than a month before the series’ grand finale in May. Naturally, This Is Us, which brought in 4.70 million viewers, also marked NBC’s best-performing title on Tuesday in both demo rating and viewers.

Leading into the drama were Young Rock (0.4, 2.07M) and Mr. Mayor (0.3, 1.63M). Young Rock ticked up in the demo while Mr. Mayor was steady. NBC’s evening closed with a slightly up New Amsterdam (0.4, 3.28M).

CBS’ FBI (0.5, 7.27M) once again brought in Tuesday’s largest audience and helped pave the way for FBI: International (0.5, 5.94M) to match its previous week’s ratings. The latest iteration of the FBI slate concluded with FBI: Most Wanted (0.4, 5.25M) also stable to top the final hour of primetime.

Two thirds of ABC’s Tuesday slate were dedicated to Judge Steve Harvey, which concluded its freshman run. The comedy series, which has been renewed for Season 2, was stable in its penultimate episode at 8 p.m. (0.4, 3.33M), but dipped with the finale (0.3, 2.58M) at the 9 o’clock hour.

Judge Steve Harvey fell four tenths in the demo and approximately 47% in viewers from its January debut (0.7, 4.92M) After two hours of Judge Steve Harvey, ABC also brought the latest season of To Tell The Truth to a close (0.3, 2.10M). That title was stable from the previous episode, but also saw a bit of a drop from its season premiere back in January 2021 (0.6, 4.29M).

Fox’s Tuesday was pretty regular with The Resident (0.4, 2.95M) matching last week’s performance and marking the network’s top program. Name That Tune (0.2, 1.33M) took a slight dip in viewers to hit lows.

Superman & Lois (0.2, 0.88M) was the top performer for The CW. Naomi (0.1, 0.55M) followed behind.

On Wednesday, NBC will be in full repeats mode. ABC, too, for the most part until a new A Million Little Things at 10 p.m. CBS, Fox and The CW all tout new installments of their primetime lineups.