Tubi And Nielsen To Expand Scope Of Streaming Ratings For Fox-Owned Outlet

Fox Corp.’s free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi is working on an expansion of its current arrangement with Nielsen that will enlarge the scope of where its viewership is measured.

By using Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings offering, Tubi will be able to get a gauge of streaming across devices like computers, mobile and certain connected TV devices. The goal is to give advertisers a more comprehensive view of advertising on Tubi, which Fox acquired in 2020 for $440 million. Since the acquisition, Tubi has increasingly contributed to the company’s overall ad business, getting prominent mentions by Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch on earnings calls and other public appearances.

News of the expanded pact comes a little more than two weeks before the Fox upfront presentation. (The company will also tout Tubi next week at the NewFronts.) A number of prominent Fox shows like unscripted mainstay The Masked Singer stream on Tubi after their linear premieres, which gives the company more incentive to demonstrate the largest possible audience as they pitch advertisers.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Fox reported ad revenue of $2.4 billion across its broadcast and cable networks and local stations as well as Tubi and other streaming services. Tubi generated 3.6 billion hours of streaming in 2021, the company said.

Tubi and Nielsen described the expansion in an announcement as “a step towards increased industry coverage provided via Nielsen One,” the measurement firm’s latest effort to harmonize linear and streaming ratings. Nielsen remains the dominant player in the measurement business, but has faced increasing challenges amid client and ad buyer complaints about its methodology. The company has said it plans to have Nielsen One fully implemented by the end of this year.

The new Tubi-Nielsen setup will include co-viewing measurement, the announcement noted.

“As a movie and television streaming service with 80% of our viewers watching on TV screens, we’re excited about the proposed integration of Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings measurement across our device partners,” said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer at Tubi. “This upcoming device coverage replaces slim proxies with comprehensive and stable currency-grade measurement, allowing our advertisers to transact on audiences in a way that is apples-to-apples with traditional TV.”

Ameneh Atai, GM, Digital Audience Measurement, Nielsen, said “more transparency” would be delivered to advertisers as a result of the teaming. Nielsen’s DAR capabilities capture “insights across digital media platforms and a deeper understanding of the unique reach of Tubi’s target audiences,” he added.

Founded in 2014, Tubi now has more than 40,000 movies and TV series from more than 250 content partners, including every major studio. It also offers live, linear channels, including a sizable lineup of local and national news channels.