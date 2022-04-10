‘Truth Be Told’s Octavia Spencer Teases Season 3 “Is Going To Be A Long, Hard Ride” — Contenders TV

(L-R) Actor Ron Cephas Jones and EP/Actor Octavia Spencer speak onstage during Apple TV+'s 'Truth Be Told' panel during Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Octavia Spencer teased Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told is going to be a “long, hard ride” during the show’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders TV event Sunday.

“I don’t want to give too much away but Gabrielle Union is joining us this season and we have Merle Dandridge returning,” she said. “There are some other people that haven’t been announced yet, so watch this space.

Spencer and her small screen dad Cephas Jones also discussed the many layers that help make the series so popular.

“I like the fact that Poppy is a journalist and she skates between the criminal element that is her job and the criminal element that her father sort of foments. It’s a fine line,” she said.

Adds Cephas Jones, “I think that’s the layer of it. That’s what happened after the first season when Poppy decides to come back home—that’s when the element of family started to take the series into the second season. That brings in another layer of how she was going to negotiate this legitimacy as a journalist and a podcaster. But now working with different mysteries and murder mysteries with her family in her hometown.”

The first two seasons of Truth Be Told are available via Apple TV+.

