‘Truth Be Told’: Ana Ayora Joins Season 3 Of Apple TV+ Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ana Ayora (Captain Marvel, In The Dark) has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ anthology series Truth Be Told in a recurring role.

Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, Truth Be Told stars Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, the series provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

The upcoming season will see Poppy focus on a new case with newly added Gabrielle Union starring as Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident.

With Spencer’s Poppy as the thread through the anthology series and a core cast around Spencer also staying on, each season tells a different story and features new stars opposite her.

Deadline recently revealed Ricardo Chavira also joined the cast.

NAACP Image Award-winning Truth Be Told is created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Maisha Closson, who also serves as executive producer. In addition to starring, Spencer serves as executive producer alongside producing partner Brian Clisham via her company, Orit Entertainment. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, and Endeavor Content. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce for Hello Sunshine, and Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping executive produce for Chernin Entertainment. Mikkel Nørgaard also serves as executive producer.

Ayora currently stars in the CW series In The Dark in the role of Detective Sarah Barnes.

She previously portrayed Nina Cruz in the Cinemax series Banshee and Andi in Hallmark’s The Christmas House and its sequel Deck Those Halls.

Ayora brought to life one of the few Latina superheroes onscreen, Agent Whitcher in 2019’s Captain Marvel.

She is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Main Title Entertainment.