TrustNordisk Signs International Sales Rights To Zentropa’s Danish Dramedy Series ‘Agent’ From ‘Riders Of Justice’ Star Nikolaj Lie Kaas

Scandinavia’s TrustNordisk has picked up international sales rights to an upcoming Zentropa dramedy series about a struggling Danish agent to the stars.

The eight-part Agent, which has a budget of €5.7M ($6M), comes from actor, director and writer Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Riders of Justice Department Q) and stars Esben Smed (Follow the Money) in the lead role. Leading Scandinavian producer Zentropa is attached to the show, which Danish channel TV2 has ordered for a Q4 2023 launch.

Smed plays Joe, a 35-year-old agent for Danish stars with global ambitions, who desperately tries to keep his head above water as personal problems keep piling up. In the midst of the chaos of his life, his daughter longs for his attention.

Sidse Babett Knudsen (Borgen, Westward), Dar Salim (Darkland, Game of Thrones), Ulrich Thomsen (The Marco Effect), Lars Ranthe (Another Round) and Magnus Millang (Another Round) will appear as caricatures of themselves, a format that Netflix’s French series Call My Agent has used to great success.

TrustNordisk is billing Agent as “an intense, funny and touching story about a man with heart in the right place but with the wrong priorities.”

“We are excited to represent this new project by Nikolaj Lie Kaas, who is known for mastering comedy and elevating the genre to new heights, and we look forward to collaborating with Zentropa on the series,” said TrustNordisk Managing Director Susan Wendt.