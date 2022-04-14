Troubled-Teen Industry Drama Series In The Works From ‘Freaky’ Star Misha Osherovich, Skylar Landsee & Fremantle

EXCLUSIVE: Misha Osherovich, who starred alongside Vince Vaughan in Freaky, has co-created a drama series about the troubled-teen industry.

Osherovich co-created and co-wrote Troubled with screenwriter Skylar Landsee, who has worked on The Americans and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

The series explores the problematic troubled-teen reform industry, which was in the headlines again last year after Paris Hilton revealed her own struggles.

It is based on Osherovich’s experiences and survival story in the underground world of tough-love programs for rebellious youth. The darkly comedic drama series will expose the corrupt multimillion-dollar industry that has gone unnoticed and unchecked for decades and highlights the hopeful bonds these teens forge in the worst of circumstances.

The troubled-teen industry is a network of private youth programs, therapeutic boarding schools, residential treatment centers, religious academies, wilderness programs and drug-rehabilitation centers, often run by private companies, nonprofits or faith-based groups, that have had numerous allegations of serious abuse.

Paul Keables, who has worked on series including Boss, Nashville and Spinning Out, will serve as showrunner and exec producer. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath will exec produce for Divide/Conquer, while Osherovich and Landsee will serve as co-executive producers.

It is the latest drama project for Fremantle, which is behind Apple’s The Mosquito Coast and Hulu pilot The History of a Pleasure Seeker.

“Troubled is based on my story and the stories of the teens I met during the years I spent inside the system,” Osherovich said. “The secretive world of the troubled-teen industry shames its survivors into silence. Now, with this series, I am breaking mine. I am thrilled to collaborate with Fremantle to make these stories heard.”

Keables added: “Good stories can create change. We have an opportunity with Troubled to take a raw, intimate and unexpected look at the reality these young people face. I’m excited to partner with this outstanding team to shine a light on these survivors and tell Misha’s story of resilience and hope.”

Fremantle’s President of Scripted Programming Dante Di Loreto said: “Misha is a dynamic creative talent with an original and authentic voice. Alongside Skylar and under Paul’s leadership, Fremantle looks forward to bringing this edgy, heartfelt, and courageous story to the screen.”

Osherovich is repped by Mosaic. Keables is repped by CAA, Epicenter, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.