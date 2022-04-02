Tributes Pour In For ‘Diana’s Dream Photographer’ After Patrick Demarchelier Dies Aged 78

Figures from the world of fashion and celebrity have been paying tribute to Patrick Demarchelier, whose death was announced on Friday.

The French photographer was best known for his photographs of Diana, Princess of Wales, one of which appeared on the cover of Vogue’s 1991 December issue and was credited with updating her image and giving her a more intimate, accessible appeal. The princess famously described the photographer as “a dream” to work with, and one of his portraits of her was later displayed in London’s National Portrait Gallery.

Those quick to pay tribute include model Bella Hadid, who posted on Instagram: “I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be in front of your lens. Most gentle, most legendary, soft but full of life. You will be missed Patrick. Rest In Peace.”

Cindy Crawford shared some pictures of herself taken by Demarchelier, which she captioned, “Rest In Peace, @patrickdemarchelier. Thanks for so many great memories and beautiful, timeless images.”

And designer Vera Wang posted that she was “saddened to the core”.

Demarchelier’s family announced his death on Friday, posting on Instagram: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren.”

The Frenchman spent more than four decades working at the height of fashion photography, including campaigns for Dior, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Tommy Hilfiger. As well as Princess Diana, he photographed a roll-call of A-list celebrities, including Beyonce, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez. He was namechecked in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada and made a cameo appearance in the film version of Sex and the City. In 2007, he was awarded the Order of Arts and Literature in his native France.

In 2018, Demarchelier was accused of sexual harassment following an investigation by the Boston Globe, an allegation he denied.