Tribeca Festival TV Lineup Adds ‘The Captain,’ ‘A League Of Their Own,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ Midseason Premiere

The 2022 Tribeca Festival announced its lineup of world premieres of new and returning television including ESPN’s The Captain, about iconic New York Yankee Derek Jeter and Amazon Prime Video’s A League of Their Own, inspired by the 1992 film, with Abbi Jacobson.

The fest, which unspools June 8-19, announced its film slate earlier this week.

The nine series premieres and two first looks at returning favorites feature Hulu’s Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons, an exposé of Victoria’s Secret; HBO Max’s Menudo: Forever Young, a behind-the-scenes look at the multi-generational pop sensation; FX’s The Bear, a ride through the culinary world; TIME Studios for A&E Network’s Right to Offend, a docuseries about Black comedians; EPIX’s Bridge and Tunnel, which follows a group of Long Islanders pursuing Manhattan dreams, written and directed by Edward Burns; and the mid-season premiere of the final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul with Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jonathan Banks.

Tribeca’s NOW program of independent episodic work, including short and long-form pilots and series showcases focuses on six selections including The Green Veil, a scripted anthology series about oppression in America from John Leguizamo and Aram Rappaport, and Cannabis Buyers Club, a dive into the little known story of the legalization of marijuana in the U.S. and also the most important LGBTQ+ rights struggle of the 20th century from Kip Andersen and Chris O’Connell.

“Our diverse network selections will excite everyone from sports fans to TV buffs awaiting premieres of highly-anticipated new series to sci-fi animation lovers,” said Tribeca Senior Programmer Liza Domnitz, and “give audiences an early glimpse at – what will hopefully become – their next favorite series.”

For the first time, Tribeca’s audio storytelling program is dedicated entirely to scripted content with a focus on excellence in writing and performance.

Audible, the exclusive Audio Entertainment sponsor of the Festival, will host the world premiere of original The Big Lie. Produced in collaboration with Fresh Produce Media, The Big Lie is true story behind Salt of the Earth, a 1950s pro-union film that suffered a conspiracy of active sabotage efforts from the U.S. government, the Hollywood studio system, and Howard Hughes during the “Red Scare.” The series is created by John Makiewicz and stars Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Ana de la Reguera, Kate Mara, and a full cast.

The audio storytelling lineup also includes the live world premiere of USG Audio’s The End Up, starring Himesh Patel, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Merrit Weaver, and John Reynolds; of Radiotopia Presents: My Mother Made Me with creator Jason Reynolds, interviewed by Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad; and of the supernatural audio drama Mirage Diner with creator Lauren Shippen interviewed by Welcome to Nightvale’s Dylan Marron.

Events skedded include a conversation with the cast and creators of Spotify’s Gay Pride & Prejudice, an upcoming scripted romantic comedy series from Gimlet, a live taping of Radiotopia’s Oprahdemics with creators Kellie Carter Jackson and Leah Wright Riguer and a narrative journalism event on Connie Walker’s Stolen with guest Ryan McMahon.

“Tribeca’s audio storytelling program celebrates audio-forward and sound-rich stories from all scripted genres – from audio drama and scripted comedy, to documentary and narrative journalism,” said Tribeca Curator of Audio Storytelling Davy Gardner. “We’re committed to podcasting’s roots as a creator-first and democratized space where marginalized creators can share stories and find their audiences.”

Festival is curated by Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano; Artistic Director Frédéric Boyer; VP of Filmmaker Relations & Shorts Programming Sharon Badal and Head Shorts Programmer Ben Thompson; Senior Programmers Liza Domnitz and Lucy Mukerjee; Programmers José F. Rodriguez and Karen McMullen; VP of Games and Immersive Casey Baltes and Immersive Curator Ana Brzezinska; Curator of Audio Storytelling Davy Gardner; Music Programmer Vincent Cassous; and program advisor Paula Weinstein, along with a team of associate programmers.