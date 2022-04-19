Tribeca Competition-Selected Animation ‘My Love Affair With Marriage’ Boarded By New Europe Film Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based sales outlet New Europe Film Sales has signed My Love Affair With Marriage, Signe Baumane’s second feature animation which today was confirmed to premiere in Tribeca Film Festival’s competition program.

In the movie, from an early age, songs and fairytales convinced Zelma that Love would solve all her problems as long as she abided by societal expectations of how a girl should act. But as she grew older something didn’t seem right with the concept of love: the more she tried to conform, the more her body resisted.

New Europe previously sold Baumane’s debut, Rocks in My Pockets, which premiered in Karlovy Vary in 2014 and was screened at more than 160 festivals.

My Love Affair With Marriage is a Latvia, U.S. and Luxembourg co-production and was produced by Roberts Vinovskis at Locomotive Productions, Sturgis Warner and Signe Baumane at The Marriage Project and Raoul Nadalet at Antevita Films, with the support of National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, The New York City Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theater, New York State Governors Office of Motion Picture & Television Development Office’s Post Production Credit Program, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation as well as through Kickstarter and other individual fundraising.

Jan Naszewski said: “I am honored to continue working with Signe Baumane, whom I consider one of the most clever and original animators working today. My Love Affair With Marriage is a brilliant look at the mechanics of love and the stereotypes that women are pushed into by the society.”

Signe Baumane added: “After working on the film since 2015, with all the dramatic events of the last six years, I am honored that My Love Affair With Marriage world premiere is taking place in New York at Tribeca Festival. I am aware that New York audiences are spoiled with the best entertainment in the world, it makes me nervous but also super exited to see their reaction. I hope that Zelma’s quest to find perfect love and lasting marriage with all its travails and epiphanies will resonate with New York audiences. This is our second collaboration with New Europe Film Sales, I am grateful for their trust and thrilled about their vision for the film.”