Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘DreaMars’: Israeli & German Networks Greenlight Live Action Teen Series About Failed Mars Mission

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Revelations Of Will Smith Call With Oscar Bosses Outrages Board & Others
Read the full story

Cannes Confirms ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Berth & Tom Cruise Special Tribute

Top Gun: Marverick
Paramount

Cannes has confirmed our scoop from last month by announcing details of the Top Gun: Maverick screening and the Tom Cruise special tribute. This is expected to be the film’s international premiere with the global premiere in San Diego. Press release from the festival below:

“Tom Cruise will be in attendance in Cannes on May 18, 2022 for the screening of Top Gun: Maverick, scheduled for release on May 25 in France and May 27 in the US. The Festival will also pay a special tribute to Tom Cruise for his career.

Top Gun hero Maverick, will be back in cinemas all over the world and Tom Cruise will return to the Festival de Cannes where he has made only one appearance before: on May 18, 1992, for Ron Howard’s Far and Away, the closing film of the 45th Festival. That evening, he had awarded the Palme d’or to director Bille August for his film The Best Intentions.

Exactly thirty years later, on May 18, 2022, the Festival de Cannes will pay him an exceptional tribute for his lifetime achievements. On that special day, Tom Cruise will have an on-stage conversation with journalist Didier Allouch in the afternoon and will walk up the steps of the Palais des Festivals for the evening screening of Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad