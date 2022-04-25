Tony Sabistina Named SVP Development At Tomorrow Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Former Gaspin Media executive Tony Sabistina is joining Tomorrow Studios as a senior vice president of development.

“We have known Tony for many years and appreciate his incredible talent in developing compelling programming for today’s global TV audience,” according to a joint statement from CEO/Partner Marty Adelstein and President/Partner Becky Clements. “He shares our passion for epic storytelling and working collaboratively with talent on both sides of the camera as viewers are transported to different times and places.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Tomorrow Studios. Marty and Becky are superstars in the TV space, and clearly have a proven track record of producing exceptional series,” added Sabistina. “Their team has an impressive and eclectic project portfolio, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such talented creative partners.”

While serving as head of scripted development for Gaspin Media, Sabistina’s oversaw The First Lady (Showtime), LA’s Finest (Spectrum), and Tinder Swindler and Rhythm & Flow (Netflix). He previously worked in development at FX and in sales across broadcast and streaming platforms. A graduated of Loyola University Chicago, he began his TV career at Jerry Bruckheimer Television. He is also an active member of the HRTS Mentorship program.

Tomorrow Studios is home to Snowpiercer (TNT), Physical (Apple TV); One Piece (Netflix); 10-Year-Old Tom (HBO Max); and Let The Right One In (Showtime). The studio recently announced a first-look deal with Julia Garner and her production company Alma Margo.