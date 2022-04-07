Skip to main content
Tom Hiddleston To Star In Apple Limited Series ‘The White Darkness’

Tom Hiddleston
Apple

Loki is heading into The White Darkness for Apple.

Tom Hiddleston is to star in a limited series David Grann’s non-fiction book for Apple.

The series is developed by Pachinko creator Soo Hugh and will be co-showrun by Hugh and Strange Angel creator and Black Swan writer Mark Heyman.

The White Darkness is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley, played by Hiddleston, a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot.

It marks the second Apple series for Hiddleston, who is best known for starring as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after The Essex Serpent.

The series is produced by Apple Studios and UCP with Theresa Kang-Lowe executive producing through Blue Marble Pictures, where she has an overall deal with the streamer. Hugh, Heyman, Hiddleston will also exec produce alongside Caroline Garity of Blue Marble Pictures, which is behind Pachinko.

Hiddleston is repped by Hamilton Hodell, WME & JSSK. Hugh is repped by WME and Jeffrey Frankel at Mckuin Frankel. Heyman is repped by UTA, Grandview and Greg Slewett at Shapiro, Johnson, Slewett and Kole. Grann is repped by CAA in conjunction with The Robbins Office.

