“Wrong Place Wrong Time”: British Singer Tom Grennan Reveals Injuries After Attack Outside New York Bar Following Gig

British singer Tom Grennan has revealed the extent of his injuries after he was attacked outside a bar in New York on Wednesday evening.

The BRIT Award-nominated singer has posted a Twitter video revealing he is suffering from a ruptured eardrum and concussion after the assault, which he says was a case of “wrong place, wrong time.”

He said in the video: “It was just wrong place wrong time and I was punched, knocked out and I woke up and was like what went on.

“I’ve got a ruptured eardrum. Luckily enough my jaw is fine. I’ve got a bit of concussion but I’m on meds at the moment and that’s kind of taking the pain away.

“I’ve filed the police report. The NYPD they were great they were brilliant.

“So yeah, wrong place wrong time but just a crazy 24 hours, but you lot are my main priority and I don’t want to let anybody down and I don’t want it cancel this US tour.”

Grennan had performed earlier that evening at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City, and was attacked and also robbed outside a bar following the show.

He cancelled a gig on Friday evening in Washington D.C. but hopes to resume his tour which has three more stops and will take in the West Coast.

He’s scheduled to perform at Brighton Music Hall in Boston tonight, Saturday April 23, Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco on April 26 and The Troubador in Los Angeles on April 27.

Grennan was recently seen at the biggest event in the British music industry’s calendar, the BRIT Awards, where he received two nominations, in Best Rock/Alternative Act and Song of the Year, losing out to Adele in the latter category.