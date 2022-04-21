Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis To Feature In ITV’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren and Damian Lewis are to lead the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations on ITV.

There will be 1,300 performers and 500 horses at the Windsor Castle event, which will also feature the likes of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant & Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Alan Titchmarsh and Dame Kelly Holmes.

The huge stars are commemorating 60 years on the throne for the Queen, who is now the longest-serving monarch, on 15 May.

Mirren, who played Elizabeth in 2006’s The Queen, will play Queen Elizabeth I during a theatrical event while a cast of Queens Players are introduced by a character played by comedian Omid Djalili.

Cruise and Lewis will oversee two of four theatrical events alongside Titchmarsh and Adjoa Andoh.

ITV Entertainment Commissioning Head Katie Rawcliffe said: “We’re thrilled to be broadcasting the first televised event for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee here on ITV. To mark this momentous occasion, we’ll be bringing the nation a celebratory, star-studded show, complete with show-stopping performances and an epic journey through history, told by some of the most well-renowned and respected names in film and television.”