‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Author Jenny Han Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han is expanding her relationship with Amazon Studios, with an overall television and film deal. The pact comes ahead of the series premiere of her Prime Video Original series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on her book, which she created, co-showruns, and executive produces. Beyond Summer, she will exclusively create, develop and produce additional projects to premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, via her newly formed production banner, Jenny Kissed Me.

“Adapting my novel, The Summer I Turned Pretty, into a television series at Prime Video has been an incredible experience, and I’m so thrilled to now expand my relationship with them,” said Han. “I’ve been telling stories for as long as I can remember, first on the page, then onscreen, and now I’m delighted to start this new chapter: creating and championing stories about coming of age at every age for Prime Video’s global audience.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Han, whose books have been published in more than 30 languages, also is the author of the bestselling To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before book series, which spawned three films at Netflix, all executive produced by Han. XO Kitty, a series spinoff of the To All The Boys universe, headlined by the films’ Anna Cathcart, was recently ordered by Netflix, which Han will executive produce and co-showrun.

“Not only is Jenny Han a beloved and best-selling author, but she has also brought her voice to screens around the world, speaking to her fans with an authentic voice that inspires, moves and entertains her huge and growing fan base,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are so excited to now be the home for Jenny and her fantastic work to come. I know our global prime audience will thank us.”

Han is repped by CAA, Gendler & Kelly and Folio Literary Management.