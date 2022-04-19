‘The Tinder Swindler’ Becomes Netflix’s Most-Watched Documentary

Israeli conman Simon Leviev conned a number of women out of a lot of money on dating app Tinder.

His actions, however, have helped Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler become the streamer’s most-watched doc to date.

Netflix revealed during its financial results that, with 166M hours watched in its first 28 days, the feature doc from The Imposter and Don’t F*ck with Cats producer Raw TV, AGC Television and Gaspin Media has topped its list.

Last year, the streamer noted that American Murder: The Family Next Door was its most watched documentary with around 52M subscribers watching (the streamer has subsequently changed the way it reports its data).

The Tinder Swindler, which launched February 2, recorded 45.8M hours in its four days on the service, before rising to 64.7M in its first full week.

The doc, which was directed by Felicity Morris, looks at Leviev’s cons as well as how a group of women helped bring him down.