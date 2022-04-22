Skip to main content
CBS Leads Thursday With ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Ghosts’ Season Finale, Freshman Comedy Steady From Debut

Photo Credit: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available. CBS

CBS owned Thursday night, delivering both the highest-rated and most-watched primetime titles with Young Sheldon and Ghosts.

The CBS comedies tied with one another for the top demo rating, both earning a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo. Young Sheldon, stable from the previous week, also brought in the largest audience with 7.04 million viewers. The long-running comedy series provided United States of Al (0.4, 5.09M) and freshman Ghosts (0.5, 6.00M) with a steady lead-in.

Ghosts, which dipped slightly from the prior week, came to a close matching its series premiere (0.5, 5.34M) in the demo but surpassing it in viewers. The freshman comedy has been a consistently strong performer for CBS, marking the biggest comedy debut of the 2021-2022 season.

The rest of CBS’ slate dipped slightly in the demo.

Fox was the only other network airing new content, with new episodes of MasterChef Junior (0.4, 1.92M), Call Me Kat (0.2, 1.66M) and Welcome To Flatch (0.2, 0.84M).

