‘This Is Us’: Kevin’s Wife Mystery May Be Down To 2 Fan Favorites & New Character Played By ‘Scandal’ Alumna

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about Episode 613 of This Is Us, “The Day of the Wedding”.

As it inches closer to the end of its run, This Is Us still throwing fans curveballs, which the series did again tonight with an episode whose main storyline took place on the day of Kate and Phillip’s wedding years into the future.

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The episode featured heartbreak and triumph for Rebecca who often mistook Kevin for her late husband Jack but in the end pulled off a flawless performance at the wedding reception, Kevin’s ghastly impression of the priest from The Princess Bride in his speech which was originally teased last season, Randall’s thoughtful speech as newly minted US Senator and worrisome hand tremors for Miguel who himself is on medications while taking care of his Alzheimer’s-stricken wife.

But a Whodunit storyline involving Beth and Madison, which provided comic relief, wrapped with a major revelation. After the duo accidentally spotted a bra in Kevin’s room, they put on their sleuthing caps to try and figure out who Kevin had slept with the night before.

Katie Lowes as Arielle Ron Batzdorff/NBC

They narrowed their suspects to Kevin’s ex-wife, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), who is married but exchanged longing glances with Kevin at Kate and Phillip’s engagement party, Kevin’s friend with benefits, Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), and the wedding singer, Arielle, played by non other than Scandal and Inventing Anna star Katie Lowes in a surprise casting that the show had managed to keep under wraps.

As Beth and Madison observed Kevin’s interactions with each woman, they constantly changed their conclusion who the one he’d ended up with was until they settled on the wedding singer. (“It’s always the wedding singer.”)

But when Randall asked Kevin minutes later what’d happened to him the night before, Kevin sighed, “It’s a long story.”

“But is it a good story?” Randall asked. “I don’t know yet,” Kevin replied as a montage played, revealing that he took a walk in the vineyard with Sophie, had drinks with Arielle and walked into a hotel room with Cassidy.

Caitlin Thompson as Madison, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Ron Batzdorff/NBC

All will likely be revealed in next week’s episode, “The Night Before the Wedding.” Lowes will be back as the episode will play out Kevin’s dates and answer the question who ended up spending the night with him. The episode should bring us even closer to solving one of the last remaining This Is Us mysteries, who is Kevin married to in the future as he had been seen wearing a wedding band in flash-forwards.

“I’d say that the end of 613 certainly sets up a mystery that will be answered sooner than later,” tonight’s episode’s writer Jon Dorsey told Deadline. “It’s safe to assume that the person revealed at the end of this mystery will be Kevin Pearson’s true love and that his romantic journey will have concluded. All three suitors presented in 613 are certainly viable options.“

Sophie and Cassidy — both fan favorites — have long been prime suspects for Kevin’s happily-ever-after. In introducing a surprise new character in Arielle, This Is Us is following its own playbook that it used for Nicky. After he had spent years pining for Sally, a chance encounter with Edie, a new character played by Vanessa Bell Calloway, which was introduced this season, turned out to be Nicky’s future wife.

One thing is certain — after a detour in the last episode, in which Kevin went back to his playboy days with a slew of model girlfriends and no meaningful relationships, he appears back on track to find (or rediscover?) true love.