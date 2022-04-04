‘This Is Us’ Faithe Herman Signs With Innovative Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Faithe Herman, who has had a major role on NBC’s This Is Us since the series’ debut and also appears in the Shazam! film franchise, has signed with Innovative Artists for representation.

Herman is best known as Randy and Beth’s youngest daughter Annie Pearson on NBC’s hit drama series This Is Us, which is wrapping up its sixth and final season. She joined the series in the pilot episode as a recurring and was promoted to series regular in the second season.

Herman portrayed Darla Dudley in the 2019 Shazam! film and is set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Other credits include a guest role on HBO’s Watchmen, and the lead role in the short film The Flourish, which earned her Best Child Actor: Narrative Short Film honors at the San Diego Film Awards.

Herman continues to be repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.