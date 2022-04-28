Harlem Comedy From Grace Edwards & Tina Fey’s Little Stranger In Works At Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is developing The Wolves of 125th Street, a half-hour comedy from writer-producer Grace Edwards (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Insecure), Tina Fey’s Little Stranger and Universal Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created and executive produced by Edwards, The Wolves of 125th Street follows three Black best friends who unite to open a cannabis dispensary in gentrifying Harlem and hire formerly incarcerated neighbors in need of second chances.

Fey and Eric Gurian executive produce for Little Stranger, along with David Miner and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Little Stranger is based, is the studio.

This marks Edwards’ third collaboration with Fey after working on two series co-created and executive produced by the Emmy winner, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Mr. Mayor.

Edwards is the creator/executive producer of Jodie, a spinoff of MTV’s signature animated series Daria. She is also currently a writer/co-EP for the upcoming Netflix series Survival of the Thickest and co-host of The Antidote podcast. Her previous writing credits also include HBO’s Insecure, AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself, Hulu’s Dollface, MTV’s Loosely Exactly Nicole and Inside Amy Schumer on Comedy Central. Her acting credits include Our Cartoon President, Insecure and Inside Amy Schumer. Edwards is repped by 3 Arts, UTA, and HJTH.

In addition to NBC’s Mr. Mayor, Fey is an executive producer on Peacock’s comedy series Girls5Eva, which returns for a second season May 5.