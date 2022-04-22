‘The Wheel Of Time’: Ayoola Smart Joins Season 2 Of Amazon Series In Recurring Role

Ayoola Smart, who has featured in Killing Eve, is joining the cast of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time.

Smart, who played Audrey in season three of the BBC America series, will play Aviendha, a Wise One of the Nine Valleys sept of the Taardad Aiel and one of the three lovers of Rand al’Thor.

She is the latest actor to join the series’ second season in a recurring role following the casting of Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius and Gregg Chillingirian.

Showrunner Rafe Judkins revealed the news during a virtual panel at JordanCon 2022.

The fantasy adaptation of Robert Jordan’s books premiered in November 2021 and the second season is currently in production.

The Wheel of Time, set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it, is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television and comes from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Chuck writer Judkins, who is showrunner and exec producer.

The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers.