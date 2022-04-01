‘The Walking Dead’ Wrap: Greg Nicotero And Norman Reedus Post Poignant Video Message; Cast Shares Their Farewells & Photos Online

As AMC’s The Walking Dead flagship wrapped its final day of shooting yesterday after 11 seasons, EP Greg Nicotero and star Norman Reedus took to Instagram to reflect on their journey together.

“Come on, dude,” says Nicotero to Reedus as the video opens, “we’re doing the last day video.”

“Twelve years,” the EP says thoughtfully as Reedus puts his arm around Nicotero.

“Love you, buddy,” replies Reedus. “Thank you for everything. It’s been a real joy.’

The two hug and Nicotero asks, “Dude, remember when we were babies and we started this show and you had short hair? Do you remember?”

The actor replies, “I feel like my entire brain is short circuiting right now. I can’t really wrap my head around this.”

‘It’s hard. But 12 hours from now the world’s going to be a different place,’ Nicotero observes.

Reedus shoots back, “Yeah, I’ll be on the bathroom floor with a martini in tears.”

On his personal account, Reedus posted video of himself and co-star Melissa McBride (in their short hair days) with the note, “That’s a wrap. 11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast. Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us and what a ride it was”

Showrunner Angela Kang posted a video of the exact moment the cast and crew gathered around and a wrap was called on the show. Cue the confetti, cheers and tears.

Kang also posted a short video loop of herself and star Lauren Cohan and wrote, “Last day of filming on #TheWalkingDead. Thanks to everyone who’s sent well wishes to those of us who work on the show today. It’s been an amazing ride (+ Love you, @laurencohan)”

To which Cohan replied, “Love you @angelakkang!”

On her own account, Cohan posted a video of herself toasting with a zombie mug and wrote, “I don’t have the words right now, but I want to raise my cup to the crew of The Walking Dead. Thank you. 11 seasons. My heart is full.”

Actress Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita on the show, posted a photo gallery and echoed Cohan with, “That’s A Wrap My heart hurts. I love my Walking Dead family con todo. I’m proud of us.”

A photo of the clap board from the final day and the following message appeared on AMC’s Instagram page: “11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, 1 amazing fan base. Thank you, #TWDFamily for joining us on this journey.”

And finally, TWD creator Robert Kirkman and David Alpert’s Skybound Entertainment posted a collection of great then-and-now cast photos with the words, “Today is the big day! Filming for #TheWalkingDead is coming to an end. It’s been an incredible 12 years and we hope all the amazing cast and crew have a fantastic wrap day. #TWDFamily forever!”