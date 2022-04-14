‘The Valet’ First Look: Hulu Unveils Photos From Comedy Starring ‘CODA’s Eugenio Derbez & Samara Weaving

UPDATED with photos: Hulu today unveiled the first photos from its original film The Valet, starring Eugenio Derbez (CODA) and Samara Weaving (Nine Perfect Strangers), which will premiere globally across Disney’s streaming services on May 20th.

In The Valet, world famous movie star Olivia (Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover-up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before.

The Valet is an English-language remake of the hit 2006 French film of the same name, which also stars Betsy Brandt, Carmen Salinas Lozano, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirruccello, Ravi Patel, Noemí González and Lunay. Richard Wong directed from a script by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, with Derbez and Ben Odell producing for 3Pas Studios.

Check out the stills from the upcoming film below.

Hulu

Dan McFadden/Hulu