‘The Turkish Detective’ From Niels Arden Oplev & Miramax TV Gets Paramount+ Series Order, Sets Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ has given a formal series green light to The Turkish Detective, an adaptation of Barbara Nadel’s CWA Silver Dagger Award-winning novels featuring Detective Inspectors Cetin Ikmen and Mehmet Suleyman. Haluk Biligner (Baba), Ethan Kai and Yasemin Kay Allen (The Usual Suspects) have been tapped to star in the series, set in modern-day Istanbul and produced by Miramax and leading Turkish production company Ay Yapim, in association with VIS, Paramount’s international studio. Filming is set to begin this month in Istanbul. The Turkish Detective is slated to debut globally on Paramount+ in 2023.

Written and and executive produced by Ben Schiffer (Skins) and directed by Niels Arden Oplev (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo), the eight-episode first season is based on the 24-novel series and depicts the lead character Inspector Cetin Ikmen (Biligner), his partner Mehmet Suleyman (Kai) and Detective Ayse Farsakoglu (Allen) going through ups and downs as they solve crimes. Each crime story in is heavily rooted in the varied culture and history of Istanbul and set against the frenzied world of modern-day Turkey.

“The Turkish Detective is a universally intriguing crime thriller set against the landscape of one of the most stunning, culturally rich cities in the world,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We look forward to seeing Barbara Nadel’s incredible novels come to life in this series for Paramount+’s growing global audience.”

VIS and Miramax partnered to-produce The Turkish Detective in June 2020 in the companies’ first collaboration after Paramount (then-ViacomCBS) took a 49% stake in the film and TV studio in April of that year. The project was subsequently set up at Paramount’s streaming platform, Paramount+.

“Miramax is thrilled to partner with Paramount+ to produce this riveting, contemporary drama series from writer Ben Schiffer and internationally acclaimed filmmaker Niels Arden Oplev for a global audience,” said Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television.

Outside of the markets where Paramount+ is available, the series will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

