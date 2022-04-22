Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jesse Williams & Sarah Drew Returning To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ As Jackson & April

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Tonight Show’: Shawn Mendes To Co-Host Late-Night Series With Jimmy Fallon Next Week

Shawn Mendes
Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

The Tonight Show is getting another new co-host.

Pop star Shawn Mendes will co-host the NBC late-night series alongside Jimmy Fallon on Friday April 29.

He will deliver a monologue with Fallon and will also perform his new single When You’re Gone.

Mendes will sit down with Fallon to chat up his upcoming tour prior to the pair interviewing Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

It marks his ninth time on the late-night show, where he has performed numerous times and has also participated in segments such as Slay It, Don’t Spray It and Classroom Instruments.

He is the latest celebrity to co-host the show with Fallon; other co-hosts have included rapper Cardi B, comedian Kevin Hart and former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad