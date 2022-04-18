‘The Talk’ Renewed For Season 13 At CBS

The Talk has had a somewhat controversial 12 months and a revolving door of hosts. But the CBS daytime series will return for a 13th season, with all of its current hosts — Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood — returning.

During the show today, Morales said, “The producers are just telling me there is some breaking news. This is just coming in right now, The Talk has been renewed for Season 13.”

Gbajabiamila added, “That was crazy, this feels so good” and O’Connell joked, “Now I know why all our bosses showed up today.”

Season 12 of The Talk, which is produced by CBS Studios, runs through August 5. It is exec produced by Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews.

Last month, Underwood signed a new multi-year deal to remain on the show. Morales joined as a permanent co-host in October, while former NFL player Gbajabiamila became a permanent co-host in September. O’Connell also joined last year.

It comes after original co-host Sharon Osbourne was fired last year following controversial comments on race and her defense of friend Piers Morgan. Carrie Ann Inaba also left the show last year, as did Elaine Welteroth.