‘The Takedown’ Trailer: Omar Sy & Laurent Lafitte In Louis Leterrier’s Netflix Action Comedy

Netflix has dropped the first full trailer for its upcoming buddy cop action comedy, The Takedown. Lupin’s Omar Sy reteams with Laurent Lafitte in the follow-up to their 2012 On The Other Side Of The Tracks. In another reunion, Lupin director Louis Leterrier has the reins. The French film is part of Netflix’s drive to ramp up local feature productions and launches globally on the streamer on May 6. Check out the dubbed trailer above.

The story centers on Ousmane Diakité (Sy) and François Monge (Lafitte), two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. When the unlikely pair is reunited for a criminal investigation that takes them across France, what seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high level case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy. Izia Higelin also stars.

Leterrier commented that the film is a “logical continuation of a close relationship with Omar Sy. We got along so well on Lupin that we were looking for other projects. I found Stéphane Kazandjian’s script extremely funny and dynamic on topical subjects that are difficult to tackle in a comedy.”

He added, “We wanted to position ourselves between the buddy movies of Francis Veber and the sum of American action cinema of the 80s and 90s — the film pays homage to Lethal Weapon, Bad Boys, 48 Hours but also the French film La Chèvre.”

For Sy, “I really liked the reversal of the dynamic of the first film: Ousmane became police commissioner while François, who previously played the role of authority figure, didn’t have the career progress he had hoped for and remained in the background. The script plays with the usual buddy-movie ideas, but for a new era.”

Producers are Mandarin et Compagnie’s Eric & Nicolas Altmayer