‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Premiere Date Set For Prime Video Series Adaptation Of Jenny Han’s YA Novel

Prime Video has slotted June 17 for the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video’s series adaptation of Jenny Han’s YA novel. Amazon also unveiled the key art below.

The multigenerational drama hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

Han, who also wrote the pilot, serves as showrunner with Gabrielle Stanton. Han, Stanton, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Nne Ebong for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Han recently signed an overall television and film deal with Amazon Studios in which she will exclusively create, develop and produce additional projects to premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, via her newly formed production banner, Jenny Kissed Me.

Han, whose books have been published in more than 30 languages, also is the author of the bestselling To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before book series, which spawned three films at Netflix, all executive produced by Han. XO Kitty, a series spinoff of the To All The Boys universe, headlined by the films’ Anna Cathcart, was recently ordered by Netflix, which Han will executive produce and co-showrun.