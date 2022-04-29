‘The Son In Law’: Robert Bailey Jr. Joins ABC Comedy Pilot

Robert Bailey Jr. (Emergence) has been cast as a series regular in ABC’s comedy pilot The Son in Law, starring Chris Sullivan. In addition to Sullivan, he joins previously cast series regulars Reema Sampat, Meera Simhan, Anupam Kher and Evangeline Young.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written and executive produced by Ajay Sahgal and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, The Son in Law follows Jake (Sullivan), a salt-of-the-earth man who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée Asha’s (Sampat) sophisticated parents (Simhan, Kher), including a difficult-to-impress father-in-law.

2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

Bailey plays Benjamin Green. He’s an EMT, a thoroughly nice guy. Benjamin is deeply in love with Jake’s daughter Charlie (Young), but he craves Jake’s approval and understandably is nervous about the way Jake will react to Charlie’s pregnancy and her plans to drop the idea of law school. Although Jake isn’t happy about the situation, he soon realizes that Benjamin’s intentions are honorable and sincere, though he’s not happy about becoming a grandpa when he’s getting ready to marry the much-younger Asha.

The Detective Agency is producing. 20th Television is the studio.

Bailey, who co-starred as Dr. Paul Cummings on NBC’s medical drama The Night Shift for its four-season run, most recently was seen on the CW’s All American: Homecoming and as a series regular on ABC’s Emergence. His recent guest-star credits include Showtime’s Shameless and Amazon’s Edge. He voiced one of the leads in Henry Selick’s Coraline and also had a supporting role in M. Night Shyamalan’s The Happening.

Bailey is repped by Greene Talent and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.