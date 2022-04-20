You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Son In Law’: Evangeline Young Joins ABC Comedy Pilot

Evangeline Young  (ABC’s Emergence) has been cast as a series regular opposite Chris Sullivan in ABC’s comedy pilot The Son in Law. In addition to Sullivan, she joins previously cast series regulars Reema Sampat, Meera Simhan and Anupam Kher.

Written and executive produced by Ajay Sahgal and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, The Son In Law follows a salt-of-the-earth man, Jake (Sullivan), who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée Asha’s (Sampat) sophisticated parents (Simhan, Kher), including a difficult-to-impress father-in-law (Kher).

Young will play Charlotte Walton. She’s Jake’s (Sullivan) only child, a smart, tough social-justice minded recent college graduate who is deeply in love with her boyfriend Ben, an EMT with whom she lives in a third story walk-up in the Bronx. Quirky, funny and strong-minded, Charlie is thrilled that she has become pregnant, and will opt not to apply to law school and concentrate on just “being a mom.” Needless to say, when her dad hears about her pregnancy and her plan, he’s not a very happy camper, especially since Charlie and Ben haven’t been together long, and Ben is so much older than Charlie…

The Detective Agency is producing. 20th Television is the studio.

Young Other recent credits include CBS’s Bull and the feature Call Jane, is repped by KMR & Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

 

