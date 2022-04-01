‘The Santa Clause’: Elizabeth Allen-Dick Joins Dad Tim Allen, 3 Others Cast In Disney+ Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Disney+ continues to expand the cast for its upcoming limited series The Santa Clause (working title), adding Tim Allen’s daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick as a series regular, playing her dad’s on-screen daughter. She will appear opposite Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell and Kal Penn. Also joining The Santa Clause as series regulars are Austin Kane, Rupali Redd and Devin Bright.

In the Disney+ series, from Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt, who serves as showrunner, Scott Calvin (Allen) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

After a lengthy audition process, Allen-Dick makes her acting debut as Sandra, the youngest child of Scott Calvin (Allen) and Carol (Mitchell). Sandra is a bit rough and tumble, has a passionate sense of right and wrong, and a strong connection to animals, mostly because there are no humans her age at the North Pole, which makes her lonely.

“Our entire family is delighted for her,” said Allen.

Kane appears as Cal, the older son of Scott Calvin and his wife Caro. Cal lacks drive and focus, isn’t sure what he wants but knows it’s not at the North Pole, and appears ill-equipped to survive in either world, although that might be slowly changing.

Newcomer Redd will play Grace. Sweet, loving, and kind, Grace is angelic daughter of game inventor and product developer, Simon Choksi (Penn). Her wide-eyed belief in Santa, and her love for all things Christmas, could melt the heart of even the biggest non believer.

Bright takes on Noel, Santa’s trusted right-hand elf. Optimistic and energetic, Noel perceives himself as Santa’s best friend.

Jason Winer and and Jon Radler executive produce through Small Dog Picture, with Burditt, who serves as showrunner, and Allen also executive producing alongside Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Kane debuted on Two and a Half Men. He has appeared in Bizaardvark, Criminal Minds, Sam & Cat, Lethal Weapon, Family Reunion, Henry Danger and Godless. Kane is repped by The Osbrink Agency.

Redd appeared in Hulu’s Bear Girl in addition to national commercials. She is the daughter of actor Rupak Ginn and bestselling author Nancy Redd.

Bright’s television credits include The Unicorn, Hap and Leonard, Misfits and Monsters and Underground. He has also appeared in films Burden and Woodlawn.

Kane is repped by The Osbrink Agency. Redd is represented by Artistic Endeavors and A3 Artists. Bright is repped by Luber Roklin, CESD and J Pervis.