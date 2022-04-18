‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney+; Normani, Gabrielle Union Among Upcoming Guests

Disney+ will get another helping of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, renewing the Proud Family revival for a second season.

News of the renewal comes just days before the first season’s upcoming finale on Wednesday, April 20. Season 2 has started production.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, from creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff). Of course, it would not be The Proud Family without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

The series touts the voice talents of original cast members Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Alvaro Gutierrez, Raquel Lee Bolleau and Marcus T. Paulk. Set to return for Season 2 are Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, Artist “A Boogie” Dubose, Bresha Webb and Aiden Dodson.

Disney+ also unveiled a buzzy lineup of Season 2 guest stars. Set to appear are Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Anderson, Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Jane Lynch, Holly Robinson Peete, Maury Povich, Storm Reid, Courtney B. Vance and Lana Mendoza.

In addition to Smith and Farquhar, Calvin Brown, Jr. is co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota is producer, Eastwood Wong is art director, and directors are Latoya Raveneau, Rudi Bloss and Tara Nicole Whitaker.