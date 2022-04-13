‘The Orville’ Future Beyond Season 3 Uncertain As Seth MacFarlane & His Cast Focus On Other Projects

The Orville has been a passion project — and a big undertaking — for Seth MacFarlane who created, writes, directs, executive produces and stars in the space comedy-drama. As the series is preparing for the June 2 launch of Season 3 on Hulu, there are no current plans for a fourth season. I hear the cast of the series was released in August when their most recent options expired.

In addition to finishing Season 3 of The Orville, titled New Horizons, MacFarlane has been focusing on his development under the mega overall deal he has at NBCUniversal, including the upcoming Peacock series Ted, based on MacFarlane’s movie franchise, with him reprising his voice role as the title character. Ted just cast The Orville cast member Scott Grimes as a series regular, reuniting him with MacFarlane.

While there are no plans for Season 4 of The Orville, I hear Season 3 is not designed as a definitive ending to the series. The door has been left open for MacFarlane to revisit it with a new installment if/when he wants to do it in the future. In case he decides to do it, the cast will have to be reassembled, and new deals need to be made.

Production on Season 3 of The Orville was disrupted by the pandemic. It will debut June 2 (originally announced as March 10), at the series’ new Hulu home, more than three years after Season 2 ended its run on The Orville’s original network, Fox.

The hour-long sci-fi adventure series is set 400 years in the future and follows The U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the problems of everyday life.

The Orville is produced by 20th Century Television and Fuzzy Door Productions. MacFarlane executive produces with Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark and Jon Cassar.