‘The Muppets Mayhem’: Tahj Mowry Joins Lilly Singh For Disney+ Comedy Series

Tahj Mowry
Stewart Cook/Deadline

Disney+’s upcoming comedy series The Muppets Mayhem has added Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy) to the cast, Deadline has confirmed. He will star opposite Lilly Singh for the series developed and written by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Muppets vets Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes.

The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band as they go on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album.

Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber executive produce; Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

Mowry will star as Gary “Moog” Moogowski. He is a lovably awkward die-hard superfan of the musical act, he loyally follows them from gig to gig. Moog is an avid audiophile who knows his way around a mixing board. Since he is a walking encyclopedia of the musical act, he’s often able to offer advice or guidance to Nora when she’s having trouble wrangling, communicating with or even understanding them. As Moog continues to work closely with Nora (Singh), he begins to hope that maybe she’ll see him less as a goofy sidekick and more as a leading man.

The actor will return to a Disney platform after making his mark with titles including Smart Guy and Kim Possible. His additional television credits also include Out All Night, Full House and Baby Daddy. Mowry can be seen in the CBS new series How We Roll.

His reps are Gilbertson Entertainment, Artists and Representatives and Meyer & Downs.

