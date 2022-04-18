‘The Match’: Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers Team Up To Battle Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen In TNT’s 2022 Live Golf Event

The latest edition of Turner Sports’ ever-evolving yearly golf event, The Match, will feature a battle for the ages.

Match veterans — and NFL superstars — Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up to face the league’s next generation in the form of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The 12-hole match-play event, which airs exclusively on TNT, will take place on Wednesday, June 1, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET, from Wynn Las Vegas.

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Brady is making his his third appearance in The Match after losing to Super Bowl MVP Rodgers and former U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau last summer. You can see Rodgers’ winning putt below.

The both teams will be fitted with open mics which will capture not only the players’ banter but their bloopers, like the time in 2020 when Brady ripped his pants on live TV.

The teams will also have the capability to communicate directly with the broadcast commentators. In past years, the latter has proved a worthy addition, with PGA former world No. 1 Justin Thomas getting the better of a memorable exchange with TNT’s Charles Barkley, also in 2020.

More information on the live production, including the commentator team, and additional details will be shared leading up to the event.

Turner Sports has televised five editions of Capital One’s The Match — the event’s full title — with the series serving as a platform to support various philanthropical organizations. To date, Capital One’s The Match has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

The original event in 2018 was a $9 million, one-on-one bout between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

This year, Excel Sports Management is the tournament organizer, along with 199 Productions, Tom Brady’s global multi-platform content and production company.