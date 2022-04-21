‘The Masked Singer’ Slips To Season Lows With Giuliani Reveal; ‘Survivor’ Bounces Back To Lead Wednesday Demo, ‘Chicago Fire’ Takes Viewers

Rudy Giuliani’s long-awaited reveal on The Masked Singer finally aired on Fox. However, the controversial unmasking didn’t seem to pay off, with the singing series hitting season lows on Wednesday.

Per fast affiliates, the latest and most-anticipated episode of The Masked Singer earned a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.59 million viewers. Giuliani’s unmasking now marks the least-watched episode of the season, dipping even further from the previous week’s 3.82 million audience. As Deadline revealed exclusively in February, Giuliani’s reveal on the popular Fox series prompted judge Ken Jeong to leave the stage in protest. Read more about Wednesday’s reveal here.

Despite the controversial moment, The Masked Singer struggled to come up with a primetime win on Wednesday. Instead it was Survivor (0.8, 5.17M) and Chicago Fire (0.7, 7.05M) that led the pack. The Masked Singer, however, did mark Fox’s top Wednesday program, as it typically does.

In the 8 p.m. hour, Survivor won for CBS and dominated the evening overall with a slight tick up in the demo after it’s preceding two-hour episode. The competition series also climbed up to surpass 5 million viewers. In addition to The Masked Singer, Survivor bested Chicago Med (0.6, 6.46M), a recently renewed The Goldberg (0.5, 2.84M), Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (0.1, 0.90M) on The CW, and The Wonder Years (0.3, 1.78M). That last title still awaits news on a renewal.

At 9 p.m., Chicago Fire dominated the hour and also beat Beyond The Edge (0.3, 2.17M), Domino Masters (0.3, 1.58M) and ABC’s The Conners (0.2, 1.83M) and Home Economics (0.3, 1.64M). Those ABC shows also await news about renewals.

The night came to a close with a stable Chicago P.D. (0.7, 5.97) at the top. A Million Little Things (0.3, 1.74M), also yet to be renewed or canceled, was steady. CBS closed things out with a new episode of Good Sam (0.2, 1.64M).

On Thursday ABC, NBC and The CW will take a break from their typical Thursday programming. Fox boasts new episodes of its Thursday titles, while CBS’ Ghosts wraps up its freshman run.