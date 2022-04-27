You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Harley Quinn’ Spinoff ‘Noonan’s Gets Series Order At HBO Max

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

MGM Shakeup: Mike De Luca & Pam Abdy Leaving As Studio Folds Into Amazon
Read the full story

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Kelly Bishop Returns, Alfie Fuller & Jason Ralph Upped To Series Regulars, Seven More Cast

LaVeris/FilmMagic/ Lauren Chevalier/Michael Kushner

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has solidified its cast for the upcoming fifth and final season. Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls) will return as a guest star, reprising her role as matchmaker Benedetta, and Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph, who recurred in Season 4, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 5. Additionally, Peter Friedman (Succession), Chloë Kerwin (Asleep in My Palm), Austin Basis (Supernatural), Josh Grisetti (Nurse Jackie), Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders in the Building), Eddie Kaye Thomas (American Dad!) and Lucas Kavner (The Jim Jefferies Show) join in recurring roles.

Fuller will reprise her role as Dinah Rutledge and Ralph returns as Mike Carr.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator and executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is in production on Season 5 in New York City. All four seasons of the show are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

No premiere date for the final season has been announced. Besides Brosnahan, the series stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad