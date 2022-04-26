‘The Little Prince’ Ending Broadway Run Three Months Early

It’ll be a shorter-than-planned reign for The Little Prince on Broadway. Producers said today that the show based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s novella will end its limited engagement May 8 at Shubert’s Broadway Theatre — more than three months ahead of its planned August 14 closing.

Combining dance, aerial acrobatics, video and music, The Little Prince endured a monthlong Covid delay. It had been set to begin performances March 4. The show had been set to run through August 14 but had struggled to draw crowds after rough initial reviews.

From the official logline: After an aviator descends from the sky to find himself in the middle of the desert, he meets the Little Prince, a young hero on an extraordinary adventure. Join the Little Prince on his journey as he meets many fascinating characters who help him learn how to follow his heart.

Arriving in New York City on the cusp of World War II, the exiled French author and aviator de Saint-Exupéry wrote and illustrated The Little Prince in 1942 while residing between a Manhattan townhouse and the historic Delamater-Bevin Mansion on the north shore of Long Island. The now-classic was first published in the United States in 1943 and had gone on to sell more than 200 million copies.

