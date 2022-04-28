‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’: Watch His Greatest Viral Videos As Host Plans Late-Night Exit

James Corden has gone viral regularly since he started hosting The Late Late Show in 2015.

With the news, broken exclusively by Deadline, that Corden will be leaving the show in 2023, having signed a one-year extension, we look back at some of his finest moments.

Carpool Karaoke:

Based on a Red Nose Day sketch that Corden initiated in the UK, Carpool Karaoke is by far The Late Late Show’s biggest breakout moment. It was also adapted as a standalone series for Apple before the tech giant got into the originals game. The segment has featured hundreds of millions of views and included stars such as Adele, whose segment has been watched 254M times, One Direction, BTS, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Foo Fighters, and Billie Eilish.

Watch the show’s first ever Carpool Karaoke with Mariah Carey, which launched the first week of his Late Late Show. Corden has credited Carey with helping him break through and agreeing to get in his car, while many other pop stars were reticent.

First Lady Michelle Obama was a surprise guest on Carpool Karaoke in 2016 when the pair took a spin around the White House. “I’ve been in a car maybe months ago with my daughter who learned to drive and we rocked out with her but that was the only time in seven and a half years that I’ve been in the passenger seat, listening to music,” she told the Brit, signing classics such as Stevie Wonder’s Signed, Sealed and Delivered as well as Beyonce’s Single Ladies.

Skydiving with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise persuaded James Corden to jump out of a plane. After taking shots at Cruise for doing his own stunts in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Cruise takes Corden to Perris, California, to show him how easy it is, even if he did try and cancel a few times.

Tom Hanks Retrospective

James Corden opened his account at The Late Late Show with a career retrospective acted out by the pair that featured Forrest Gump, Big, Turner & Hooch, Sleepless in Seattle, The Green Mile, Castawat and Toy Story.

Terror Attack

A more sombre James Corden gave an emotional message of support to his former hometown of London in 2017 following a terror attack that killed a number of people on Westminster Bridge. “While we’re filming this, it’s still unknown what the motives were. What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured,” he said. “Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home. When something like that happens in your hometown, you don’t have a feeling of being glad that you’re so far away, what you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.”

Donald Trump

James Corden was never as political as his CBS late-night counterpart Stephen Colbert or some of the other hosts, but he always knew when to poke fun at politicians, particularly President Donald Trump. When the former President got Covid and theorized that maybe he was immune, Corden got behind the piano to sing a song, a special version of Paul McCartney’s classic Maybe I’m Amazed.

Drop The Mic

Drop the Mic became a signature segment for The Late Late Show and later became a standalone series on the Turner networks. Helen Mirren was a “Dame that didn’t give a damn” in a particularly memorable skit, that saw her rap: “Compare me to Meryl, Judi, Maggie, but why? They’re not my competition. They’re my ride or die,” Mirren raps.

Crosswalk Musical

Crosswalk Musical has become one of The Late Late Show’s most recent breakout hits, stopping traffic with Kristen Bell’s Frozen, Alladin with Will Smith and Les Miserables in Paris. Watch BTS stop the cars on Beverly Blvd, performing hits such as Butter and Dynamite.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick has been a regular guest on The Late Late Show and perhaps her most-watched segment was when she challenged James Corden to a Pitch Perfect-style riff off. See who won below.