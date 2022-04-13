‘The Last Thing He Told Me’: Olivia Newman To Direct & Co-EP Apple Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Newman (Where the Crawdads Sing) has been tapped to direct and co-executive produce Apple limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, based on Laura Dave’s bestselling novel of the same name, starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner. Angourie Rice also stars.

Created and adapted by Dave alongside series co-creator and Academy Award-winner Josh Singer (Spotlight), The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter (Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

The Last Thing He Told Me is produced for Apple by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from Dave, and 20th Television. It will be executive produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, as well as Dave and Singer.

Newman directs the anticipated Sony Pictures film Where The Crawdads Sing, based on Delia Owens’ bestselling book, also produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Garrett Dillahunt star, alongside David Strathairn, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr. and Jayson Warner Smith. It’s slated to release on July 15. Newman also directed episodes of FBI, Dare Me, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire. Newman is represented by WME, Grandview and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.