‘The Last O.G.’ Canceled After Four Seasons On TBS

There will be no fifth season for The Last O.G. The Season 4 finale, which aired on December 21, 2021, will now serve as the series finale for the comedy series starring Tracy Morgan, Deadline has confirmed.

According to sources, the decision was made months ago, following the series’ Season 4 run. It is not connected to the current pullout from original scripted programming on TNT and TBS following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, which resulted in the decision yesterday not to proceed with production on new TBS series Kill the Orange-Faced Bear starring Damon Wayans Jr. in a cost-cutting move.

Co-created and executive-produced by Oscar-winner Jordan Peele, The Last O.G. followed Tray (Morgan), an ex-con who was shocked to see just how much the world had changed when he was released from a 15-year prison stint. After finding a place to live and new forms of income, Tray continued to meet challenges as he re-paved his way in his newly affluent Brooklyn neighborhood. On his return, he found that his former girlfriend Shay, played by Tiffany Haddish who exited after three seasons, had married a successful white man (Ryan Gaul) who was helping raise the twin children Tray never knew existed.

The season 4 finale centered on the twins’ high school graduation. The end of the episode saw Tray turning himself over to police after he took the rap for the shooting death of his rival Percy by his protégé Javi.

The Last O.G., whose cancellation was first reported by TVLine, was executive-produced by Morgan, Peele, showrunner Owen Smith, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum, Joel Zadak, and Mike Mariano and Steve Ast.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.