‘The Idol’: HBO “Adjusting” Cast & Crew On Music Industry Series From The Weeknd & Sam Levinson

HBO is making major changes to its upcoming music industry drama series from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson.

The network said it was “evolving” its creative vision for the show, which was set to feature the Blinding Lights singer, otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye, in his first major on-screen acting role as well as Lily Rose Depp’s first lead TV role.

“The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon,” an HBO spokeswoman told Deadline.

The news is emerging in real time so we’ll return when we hear who is being adjusted on the cast and crew. The series, which the WarnerMedia network says is not being scrapped, has been in production for the last few months. It’s a particularly unusual move for the network.

The pop star was originally set to co-write and exec produce the series, which he co-created with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

The Idol follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

Red Rocket star Suzanna Son was also set to star in the series, which was handed a series order in November.

Joseph Epstein (Health and Wellness) was set to serve as showrunner and writer on the project. Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert were exec producing.

Mary Laws, who has written on Succession and Preacher, was also planned to write and co-exec produce with The Weeknd’s manager Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor also co-exec producing.

Amy Seimetz, who has directed episodes of Atlanta and The Girlfriend Experience, was on board to direct all six episodes.