‘The Hobbit’, ‘Rambo’ & ‘Outlander’ Actor Graham McTavish To Narrate Love Nature Documentary ‘The Ocean’s Greatest Feast’

Graham McTavish, best known for roles in The Hobbit, Rambo and Outlander, is narrating the international version of Love Nature’s upcoming doc The Ocean’s Greatest Feast.

Produced by Earth Touch, the one-off 4K doc follows South Africa’s annual sardine run, a spectacular and brutal phenomenon during which billions of sardines spawn and create a ‘moveable feast’ for a vast array of marine predators as they attempt to make a thousand-mile journey to the country’s wild coast.

Scottish actor McTavish had roles in the Hobbit trilogy, Starz’s Outlander and AMC’s Preacher. He also starred opposite Sylvester Stallone in Rambo and Creed.

He narrates the international version of The Ocean’s Greatest Feast, which will go out on Love Nature’s streaming and linear channels in 127 territories, along with Sky Nature in the UK, Italy and Germany; France Televisions; SVT in Sweden and NHK in Japan. Blue Ant International has sales rights.

“The annual journey of the sardines has been a fascinating story to bring to life,” said McTavish. “I’ve had a great time being part of this project with a unique perspective on this underwater spectacle that has such a dynamic impact on the ecosystem.”

“We love giving audiences a new perspective of the world, in this case alongside the sardines, whose incredible journey sheds light on the interconnectedness of so many species,” said Carlyn Staudt, Global General Manager of Love Nature. “Having Graham McTavish lend his voice to this documentary brings an element of timeless wisdom and draws audiences into the compelling multi-faceted story surrounding the sardine run.”

In the U.S., the documentary is narrated by broadcaster Nora Young and has already premiered on PBS as part of its Nature series.

Earth Touch and Love Nature co-produced the doc with The WNET Group, France’s Bonne Pioche Television for France Télévisions, SVT and NHK.