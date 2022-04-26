‘The Gray Man’ Release Date & First-Look Photos: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans & Ana de Armas In Russo Bros’ Netflix Spy Thriller

As Netflix continues its push into potential franchise fare, we’re getting our first look at the Russo Brothers’ big-budget espionage thriller The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The film based on Mark Greaney’s 10-book series will hit theaters on July 15 and start streaming on Netflix a week later. Check out the first-look photos above and below.

A 007-type actioner that cost costing upward of $200 million — Netflix’s biggest-budget film ever — it stars Gosling as Court Gentry, aka the Gray Man, a freelance assassin and former CIA operative who is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA.

Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze also star in the pic written by Avengers: Endgame‘s Joe and Anthony Russo, who also direct along with Stephen McFeely.

Netflix 2022 Film Slate Touts 86 Titles Including Star-Studded Fare ‘Knives Out 2’, ‘The Gray Man’, ‘The School For Good And Evil’ & More

Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi produced The Gray Man, with Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel serving as exec producers.

The pic scored California production tax credits in August 2000 but had to delay production four months later amid a Covid surge. But now it’s ready for action. Here are some more first-photo images:

Ryan Gosling as Six in ‘The Gray Man’ Netflix

Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda in ‘The Gray Man’ Netflix

Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen in ‘The Gray Man’ Netflix