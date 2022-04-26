You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Gray Man’ Release Date & First-Look Photos: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans & Ana de Armas In Russo Bros’ Netflix Spy Thriller

As Netflix continues its push into potential franchise fare, we’re getting our first look at the Russo Brothers’ big-budget espionage thriller The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The film based on Mark Greaney’s 10-book series will hit theaters on July 15 and start streaming on Netflix a week later. Check out the first-look photos above and below.

A 007-type actioner that cost costing upward of $200 million — Netflix’s biggest-budget film ever — it stars Gosling as Court Gentry, aka the Gray Man, a freelance assassin and former CIA operative who is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA.

Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze also star in the pic written by Avengers: Endgame‘s Joe and Anthony Russo, who also direct along with Stephen McFeely.

Netflix 2022 Film Slate Touts 86 Titles Including Star-Studded Fare ‘Knives Out 2’, ‘The Gray Man’, ‘The School For Good And Evil’ & More

Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi produced The Gray Man, with Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel serving as exec producers.

The pic scored California production tax credits in August 2000 but had to delay production four months later amid a Covid surge. But now it’s ready for action. Here are some more first-photo images:

Ryan Gosling as Six in ‘The Gray Man’ Netflix
Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda in ‘The Gray Man’ Netflix
Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen in ‘The Gray Man’ Netflix
Rege-Jean Page as Carmichael in ‘The Gray Man’ Netflix

