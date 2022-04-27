You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Warner Bros. Announces 'The Batman' Sequel; Robert Pattinson & Matt Reeves Returning
'The Flash' Footage Shows Off Michael Keaton's Batman – CinemaCon

“You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts,” Michael Keaton’s Batman says in the new Flash trailer showed off this afternoon at CinemaCon — a complete homage to his hysterical line from the original 1989 Tim Burton film.

There’s more Batman lore in the trailer as we see the Caped Crusader’s mansion and his secret library full of his suits. Oh, he’s also on his motorcycle, but it’s the one from the Christopher Nolan films.

Also spotted, a young Superman.

CinemaCon 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage

“Time has a pattern,” Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ponders in the trailer. He is seen crying, looking as though he’s embracing his mother.

The trailer climaxes in Flash’s recruiting of Keaton’s Dark Knight.

“Are you in?” asks Allen.

Clearly, yes.

The movie hits theaters on June 23, 2023.

No word when WB will be dropping this trailer.

