‘The Fabelmans’ Star Gabriel LaBelle Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Gabriel LaBelle, the actor who recently landed a breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, for representation.

In the film loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood in Arizona, the 19-year-old will play Sammy Fabelman, a young, aspiring filmmaker modeled after the three-time Oscar winner. He’ll star alongside Michelle Williams (who plays a character inspired by Spielberg’s mother), Seth Rogen (who plays a version of his favorite uncle), Paul Dano (who plays a version of his father) and more. Spielberg and Tony Kushner scripted the film, and produced it alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger. It’s slated for release in theaters on November 23rd.

LaBelle is currently shooting a pivotal role opposite Jon Bernthal in Showtime’s series adaptation of the 1980 film American Gigolo, from writer-director David Hollander. His credits also include Shane Black’s 2018 horror reboot The Predator, Peter Ricq’s zombie pic Dead Shack for Magnolia Pictures and the Netflix limited series Brand New Cherry Flavor.

LaBelle continues to be represented by Play Management in Canada, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, Canopy Media Partners and Viewpoint.